Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Vringo Inc subsidiary I/P Engine, which was seeking to restore a $30 million patent infringement verdict it won against several companies including Google Inc.
The high court rejected I/P Engine's appeal, meaning a August 2014 ruling against the company by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was left intact. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
May 10 Snap Inc shares plunged on Wednesday after the owner of Snapchat reported slowing user growth and revenue in its first earnings report as a public company, missing some Wall Street estimates as it competes with copycat messaging apps.