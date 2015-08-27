By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 A U.S. court on Thursday
blocked a federal clean water rule from going into effect until
a legal challenge has been resolved, handing a victory to states
and business groups who have strongly opposed the regulation.
The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota
granted a preliminary injunction against the so-called Waters of
the United States (WOTUS) rule finalized by the Environmental
Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in May.
The rule, which clarified which waters are covered by the
federal Clean Water Act, was supposed to go into effect on
Friday.
North Dakota and 12 other states filed a lawsuit against the
federal government in June, charging that the rule constituted
an improper expansion of its powers over the states.
The states asked for a preliminary injunction earlier this
month. They said allowing the rule to be implemented would cause
irreparable harm.
District Judge Ralph Erickson ruled in their favor, putting
a hold on the rule.
"It appears likely that the EPA has violated its
congressional grant of authority in its promulgation of the
rule," Erickson said in the order.
The WOTUS rule has faced intense opposition from Republicans
in Congress, farmers and energy companies. Critics of the rule
contend that it vastly expands the federal government's
authority and could apply to ditches and small isolated bodies
of water.
The EPA and Army Corps have argued that the water rule does
not create new permitting requirements and only seeks to make
jurisdictional determinations more predictable.
At least 10 lawsuits have been filed in federal district
courts challenging the rule, with at least 27 states joining in
the lawsuits. Several petitions for review have also been filed
with U.S. federal appellate courts.
"This is a victory in the first skirmish, but it is only the
first," North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in a
statement. "I remain confident that the rule will be declared
unlawful once all the issues have been presented."
The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Christian Plumb)