opinion)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A U.S. court on Friday issued
an order temporarily blocking the implementation of a federal
water rule across the country, the latest in a series of legal
setbacks for Obama administration environmental regulations.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit granted a
nationwide stay against the so-called Waters of the United
States (WOTUS) rule, which is intended to clarify which bodies
of water are covered by the Clean Water Act. The rule was
finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers in May but still faces political and
legal opposition.
The appellate court said that the 18 states challenging the
new standards were unlikely to face immediate irreparable harm
from the rule, but there was also no evidence that the nation's
waters would suffer "imminent injury" if the regulation was put
on hold.
"A stay allows for a more deliberate determination whether
this exercise of executive power ... is proper under the
dictates of federal law," the court said in its majority
opinion.
The EPA said it respected the court's decision to allow more
consideration of the issues raised by the case.
A preliminary injunction had already been issued against the
federal rule by the U.S. District Court in North Dakota in
August. That order applied only to the 13 states involved in the
lawsuit.
Late last month, a federal judge in Wyoming placed an
injunction on Obama administration regulations for hydraulic
fracturing on public lands.
The WOTUS rule has faced intense opposition from Republicans
in Congress, farmers and energy companies. Critics contend the
rule vastly expands the federal government's authority and could
apply to ditches and small isolated bodies of water.
"This decision is a critical victory in our fight against
this onerous federal overreach," said West Virginia Attorney
General Patrick Morrisey in a statement. West Virginia was one
of the states involved in the 6th Circuit case.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed in both federal district
and appellate courts since the final rule was issued, raising
questions about the proper venue for these cases.
The 6th Circuit is still weighing whether it has authority
to review these challenges or whether they must first be heard
at the district court level.
In a dissenting opinion, circuit court Judge Damon Keith
said the court should not issue a stay before deciding whether
it had jurisdiction.
