WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday appeared likely to rule that property owners can
challenge the federal government in court when they are told
they need sometimes costly permits required under a national
water protection law.
During a one-hour oral argument, the majority of the eight
justices appeared sympathetic toward Hawkes Co Inc, which is
fighting an Obama administration finding that it needs a permit
to open a peat mine in Minnesota. Only eight justices
participated in the case following the February death of Justice
Antonin Scalia.
Whether a particular plot of land falls under the
jurisdiction of the landmark 1972 U.S. Clean Water Act is of
major importance to developers and other property owners because
a finding that it does triggers a lengthy and expensive
permitting process. Hawkes Co's lawyers say the company should
be able to contest whether it even needs to go through the
permit process.
