BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's appeal of a $203 million judgment that it was ordered to pay to resolve a class action lawsuit accusing it of imposing excessive overdraft fees.
The justices left in place an October 2014 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled in favor of class action plaintiffs. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
BRUSSELS, May 23 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed some confidence on Tuesday that Greece's international creditors would overcome their differences and agree in three weeks on a deal that would release more loans to Athens.