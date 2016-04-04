WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Wells Fargo & Co's appeal of a $203 million judgment that it was ordered to pay to resolve a class action lawsuit accusing it of imposing excessive overdraft fees.

The justices left in place an October 2014 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled in favor of class action plaintiffs. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)