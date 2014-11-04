By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 U.S. Supreme Court justices on
Tuesday appeared to be leaning toward ruling that a former air
marshal can seek whistleblower protections for disclosing
sensitive information to the news media about the absence of
security officers on certain flights.
During an hour-long oral argument, a majority of the nine
justices sounded skeptical about the case made by President
Barack Obama's administration, which is seeking to reverse an
appeals court ruling favoring whistleblower Robert MacLean, who
was fired for the 2003 leak.
MacLean told an MSNBC reporter the U.S. Transportation
Security Administration (TSA) had decided not to assign air
marshals to certain long-distance flights, a decision he
disagreed with. He said the decision was made soon after the TSA
told marshals of a potential plot to hijack U.S. airplanes.
The TSA places undercover armed air marshals on some
commercial U.S. flights to monitor security.
The events took place in the aftermath of the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks on the United States in which al Qaeda militants
hijacked airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center
in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and a Pennsylvania field.
The legal question is whether MacLean's actions may be
protected by the U.S. Whistleblower Protection Act, a law that
protects employees if a disclosure exposes unlawful conduct,
gross mismanagement or threats to public safety.
The government said the TSA had grounds to remove MacLean
from his position in 2006 because disclosure of such sensitive
information was prohibited under agency regulations. During the
oral argument, several justices questioned whether those
regulations carried any weight.
Justice Antonin Scalia expressed doubt that language in the
whistleblower statute that limits protections when disclosures
are "specifically prohibited by law" could be applied to
regulations as the government argues.
"The notion that this is what Congress had in mind ... I
find that hard to believe," Scalia told Justice Department
lawyer Ian Gershengorn.
But justices still expressed concern about the government's
need to protect certain information so it does not get into the
hands of militants who might want to target U.S. commercial
flights.
"I am worried about a practical matter. I am worried about
the decision of the court against you leading to somebody
blowing up an airplane," Justice Stephen Breyer told
Gershengorn.
If the court were to rule against the government, Breyer and
other justices floated the prospect of the president issuing an
executive order requiring specific information to be kept
secret. Gershengorn said that would be an option.
The Obama administration appealed after the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in April 2013 for MacLean,
saying the Aviation and Transportation Security Act did not
specifically prohibit him from making the disclosure.
Even if MacLean wins at the Supreme Court, the lawsuit would
not be over as the courts have not yet definitively resolved
whether his actions merit protection under the whistleblower
law. He would need to show he had a reasonable belief the
information he disclosed was a threat to public health or
safety.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Department of Homeland Security v. MacLean, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 13-894.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)