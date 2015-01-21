By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled that a former air marshal can seek whistleblower
protections for disclosing sensitive information to the news
media about the absence of security officers on certain flights.
On a 7-2 vote, the court rejected the arguments made by
President Barack Obama's administration, which was seeking to
reverse an appeals court ruling favoring whistleblower Robert
MacLean, who was fired for the 2003 leak.
The litigation is not over as the courts have not yet
definitively resolved whether MacLean's actions merit protection
under the whistleblower law. He will need to show he had a
reasonable belief the information he disclosed was a threat to
public health or safety.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)