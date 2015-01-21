(Adds details from ruling, interview with former air marshal,
paragraphs 3-6, 11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled that a former air marshal can seek whistleblower
protections for disclosing sensitive information to the news
media about the absence of security officers on certain flights.
On a 7-2 vote, the court rejected arguments made by
President Barack Obama's administration, which was seeking to
reverse an appeals court ruling favoring whistleblower Robert
MacLean, who was fired for the 2003 leak.
"I believe the ruling will give other federal employees more
confidence to expose wrongdoing," MacLean, who was fired in 2006
and now works in residential construction management in
California, said in an interview.
The legal question was whether MacLean's actions may be
protected by the U.S. Whistleblower Protection Act, a law that
protects employees if a disclosure exposes unlawful conduct,
gross mismanagement or threats to public safety.
In an opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court
concluded that U.S. Transportation Security Administration
regulations that prohibited MacLean's disclosures did not have
sufficient legal force to bar him from receiving protections
under the Whistleblower Protection Act.
Roberts wrote that the government's warnings about the
threat to public safety were legitimate but "they are concerns
that must be addressed by Congress or the president, rather than
by this court."
The litigation is not over as the courts have not yet
definitively resolved whether MacLean's actions merit protection
under the whistleblower law. Alternatively, the government could
agree to a settlement.
MacLean told a reporter with the MSNBC cable TV network that
the TSA had decided not to assign air marshals to certain
long-distance flights, a decision he disagreed with. He said the
decision was made soon after the TSA had told marshals of a
potential plot to hijack U.S. airplanes.
The TSA places undercover armed air marshals on some
commercial U.S. flights to monitor security.
The events took place in the aftermath of the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks on the United States involving hijacked airliners.
The government said the TSA had grounds to remove MacLean
from his position because disclosure of such sensitive
information was prohibited under agency regulations. But the
court held on Wednesday that the whistleblower protections
applies only to conduct barred by law, not just by regulation.
The Obama administration appealed after the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in April 2013 for MacLean,
saying the Aviation and Transportation Security Act did not
specifically prohibit him from making the disclosure.
The case is Department of Homeland Security v. MacLean, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 13-894.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)