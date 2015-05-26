WASHINGTON May 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday issued a mixed ruling in a case involving whistleblower
claims against KBR Inc in which the contractor was accused of
defrauding the U.S. government over work it carried out in Iraq.
On a 9-0 vote, the court sent the case back to an appeals
court for further consideration. The ruling means that the case
filed by former employee Benjamin Carter, who worked in Iraq as
a water purification operator, is likely to continue.
