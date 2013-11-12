By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 12 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Tuesday signaled they may have some difficulty deciding
whether employees at private firms that contract with public
companies are subject to whistleblower protections.
The justices appeared conflicted as they considered whether
two whistleblowers are legally protected against retaliation
after they raised concerns to their employer, Fidelity
Investments parent FMR LLC, about how some mutual funds were
being managed. Whistleblowers at public companies already are
protected from employer retaliation.
Although Fidelity's mutual funds are public companies and
are required to file reports with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, management services are provided by private
companies under contract with the funds, including Fidelity
Brokerage Services LLC.
Several of the nine justices voiced concern at how the court
could define what type of private companies or conduct would be
covered by a potential ruling in favor of the whistleblowers. On
the other hand, other justices signaled they thought that at
least some cases involving contractors, including the one before
them, should trigger the protections.
Plaintiffs Jackie Lawson and Jonathan Zang asked the court
to decide whether the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which contains the
provision preventing public companies from retaliating against
whistleblowers, applies to private companies serving under
contract as advisers to public companies.
Sarbanes-Oxley was enacted in 2002 after accounting problems
brought down energy company Enron Corp and communications
provider WorldCom Inc.
Fidelity has argued it should be exempt from the law because
the funds themselves technically have no workers apart from
their boards of directors and instead hire private management
companies to invest the funds' money.
The case is being closely watched by employers, who have
urged the court not to extend protections to private companies.
Such a move would subject small businesses to "burdensome and
expensive whistleblower litigation," lawyers for the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief filed
in support of the companies. By contrast, the plaintiffs'
attorney, Eric Schnapper, told the justices that a wide range of
conduct should be subject to the law's protections.
Justices peppered both sets of lawyers with questions over
the scope of a potential ruling. Justice Stephen Breyer raised
concerns that "every mom and pop shop in the country" would be
covered, but later in the argument appeared confident some kind
of compromise could be reached.
"It seems to me there are many ways to skin that cat,"
Breyer said.
KENNEDY UNCONVINCED
Justice Anthony Kennedy, often a key swing vote on the
court, seemed unconvinced by the argument made by the Justice
Department, which backs the plaintiffs. He had a lengthy debate
with government lawyer Nicole Saharsky after she said that the
court could decide the case in favor of the plaintiffs quite
easily. A ruling that they would be subject to protection was a
"mainstream application" of the law, she said.
Her response appeared not to contain the detail that Kennedy
wanted.
"Do we write in the opinion, this is a mainstream case and
therefore it is so confined?" Kennedy said. "That doesn't make
any sense."
Justice Antonin Scalia raised similar concerns during
Saharsky's 15-minute part of the one-hour argument.
"I'm not inclined to go along with your broad interpretation
of the statute," he told Saharsky.
The Enron collapse and how that prompted Congress to enact
the Sarbanes-Oxley law loomed large over Tuesday's argument as
several justices noted that companies that did work with Enron,
including now-defunct accountancy firm Arthur Anderson, could be
viewed as contractors.
"What happens if another Enron situation comes along and the
corporation's accounting firm retaliates against an employee of
the accounting firm because that employee wants to report
illegal activity by the corporation?" Justice Samuel Alito asked
Fidelity's lawyer, Mark Perry.
Perry argued that, contrary to the Justice Department's
position, accounting firms and law firms are not covered by the
provision at issue in the case because they are referenced
specifically elsewhere in the Sarbanes-Oxley law. According to
Perry, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
have jurisdiction over lawyers and accountants respectively in
respect to whistleblower issues.
RETALIATION COMPLAINT
Fidelity is the second-largest mutual fund company in the
United States after Vanguard Group, overseeing $1.9 trillion in
managed assets.
Lawson, who worked at Fidelity from 1993 until 2007,
complained that she alerted supervisors to problems, including
alleged improper accounting practices, only to be passed over
for a promotion and threatened with punishment for
insubordination.
Zang, who ran several mutual funds from 1998 to 2005,
alleged Fidelity gave him poor reviews and fired him in
retaliation for his complaint that a new pay plan for Fidelity
portfolio managers inaccurately and illegally described how pay
was calculated.
In a 2012 ruling, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Boston sided with Fidelity. A Supreme Court ruling is due by the
end of June.
The case is Lawson v. FMR, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-3.