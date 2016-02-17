The Supreme Court building is seen at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. administration officials have been in touch with members of both political parties in the U.S. Senate about the effort to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Republican-led Senate should take up President Barack Obama's eventual nominee to the high court.

The president and first lady Michelle Obama will pay their respects to Scalia at the Supreme Court on Friday and Vice President Joe Biden will attend Scalia's funeral service on Saturday, Earnest told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella)