UPDATE 8-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, both sides seek "near term" results
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that companies do not have to pay workers for time spent undergoing security checks at the end of their shifts in a case involving an Amazon.com Inc warehousing contractor.
On a 9-0 vote, the court said employees of Integrity Staffing Solutions facilities in Nevada, where merchandise is processed and shipped, cannot claim compensation for the up to half an hour a day they spend going through security screening aimed at protecting against theft. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
SHANGHAI, April 18 Audi AG and its China joint-venture partner FAW Group will produce and sell five "e-tron" plug-in cars in China over the next five years, part of a global push to boost sales of all-electric battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles.