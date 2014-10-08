By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared divided on Wednesday over whether companies must pay
workers for time spent undergoing security checks at the end of
their shifts in a case involving an Amazon.com Inc
contractor.
Employees of Integrity Staffing Solutions facilities in
Nevada, where merchandise is processed and shipped, say they are
forced to spend up to half an hour daily going through security
screenings aimed at protecting against theft. They say they
should be paid for their time and have asked for back wages and
overtime pay.
During Wednesday's oral argument in the closely watched
employment law case, Justice Elena Kagan indicated that the
security checks are similar to the checking-out process bank
tellers and cashiers have to go through at the end of their
shifts. Workers would likely be paid in those scenarios, she
said.
"What's the difference between that ... and going through
security at Amazon?" Kagan asked. Justice Anthony Kennedy, the
court's frequent swing vote, followed up with a similar line of
questioning.
Other justices on the conservative wing sounded more
sympathetic to the employer, saying the screening process was
not a key part of the employees' jobs and therefore was not
subject to compensation.
In April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the
screenings were an integral part of the warehousing job done for
the benefit of the employer and should be compensated under the
federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
A ruling is due by June.
The case is Integrity Staffing Solutions, Inc v. Jesse Busk
and Laurie Castro, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-433.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Mica
Rosenberg; Editing by Will Dunham)