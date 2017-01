U.S. Army Brigadier General Jeffrey Sinclair arrives at the courthouse for sentencing in his court-martial case at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina A judge on Thursday reprimanded a U.S. Army general who pleaded guilty to mistreating a captain during an adulterous sexual affair and ordered him to forfeit $5,000 in pay per month for four months.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Sinclair, in a rare-court martial of a top officer, admitted to various military crimes as part of a plea deal that dismissed more serious sexual assault charges.

(Reporting by Kelly Twedell; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone)