WASHINGTON Oct 3 A U.S. grand jury on Thursday indicted 13 members of the hacking group Anonymous over cyber attacks that were reported against government agencies, trade associations and others beginning in 2010, according to a copy of the indictment.

The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, and charges the members with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to protected computers as part of Anonymous' "Operation Payback."