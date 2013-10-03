By David Ingram
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The United States brought
criminal charges against 13 suspected members of the hacking
group Anonymous on Thursday for allegedly attacking government,
credit card and lobbying websites in a campaign in support of
internet file-sharing.
A grand jury indictment of the 13 people was filed in U.S.
District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, charging them with
conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to protected computers
as part of Anonymous' "Operation Payback."
The loose-knit international group known as Anonymous has
been in frequent battle with U.S. authorities, not only over
file-sharing but also other ideological causes such as the
willingness of financial institutions to process donations for
the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.
In March 2012, U.S. prosecutors in New York charged six
suspected leaders of Anonymous for wreaking havoc on government
and corporate websites.
The hackers launched "Operation Payback" in retaliation for
the 2010 shutdown of Pirate Bay, a Swedish internet service that
allowed users to share files such as films and music, according
to Thursday's indictment.
They used what are known as denial-of-service attacks to
overwhelm websites and make them inaccessible, starting with the
website of the U.S. film industry lobbying group, the Motion
Picture Association of America, the indictment said.
"This will be a calm, coordinated display of blood. We will
not be merciful," said one set of instructions for the attacks
quoted in the indictment.
Other websites targeted were those of the Library of
Congress, Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc, the Justice Department said.
Those charged ranged in age from 21 to 65 and lived in 13
different U.S. states.