WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday asked the Obama administration to weigh in on a case that
raises whether bank secrecy laws protect Arab Bank Plc
from turning over documents in lawsuits in U.S. courts.
The high court, which is considering whether to hear the
case, made the request to the Justice Department's Office of the
Solicitor General.
The Jordan-based bank is challenging a federal judge's
ruling against it for failing to turn over documents in lawsuits
in which the bank is accused of providing banking services to
Hamas and other militant groups the United States labels as
terrorist organizations.
Arab Bank said judge's ruling was forcing it to choose
between running afoul of the U.S. court or violating bank
secrecy laws in Lebanon, Jordan and other countries.
The lawsuits were brought by U.S. citizens and foreign
nationals who were the victims, or the family members of
victims, of attacks allegedly committed by Hamas in Israel and
Palestinian territories between 1994 and 2005. They brought the
suits under two U.S. laws, the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Alien
Tort Claims Act.
The U.S. State Department designated Hamas as a foreign
terrorist organization in 1997.
About 6,500 people are seeking hundreds of millions of
dollars in damages, according to the bank's lawyers. The
lawsuits have yet to go to trial.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January upheld the
punishment imposed by U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon in saying
that a jury could take into account the fact the bank had
withheld certain documents when reaching a verdict.
Gershon's sanction would allow jurors to infer, if they
wished, that the bank's failure to produce those documents meant
that it had knowingly provided financial services to designated
terrorist organizations. Arab Bank appealed, saying Gershon's
punishment was overly harsh.
The case is Arab Bank v. Linde, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-1485
