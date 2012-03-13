WASHINGTON, March 13 Some federal civil
trials in the United States may have to be suspended because of
steep budget cuts that Congress has scheduled to take effect in
January, the federal judiciary's policy-making body said
on Tuesday.
The 27-member group, which is made up of judges from around
the country and meets twice a year, said it was concerned about
what it described as a looming financial crisis.
It warned of significant reductions in staffing and court
services if Congress failed to agree to a new plan to reduce the
budget deficit or failed to amend the across-the-board cuts now
set to take place in January.
David Sentelle, chief judge of the U.S. appeals court in
Washington, D.C., told reporters after the meeting that
contingency plans included furloughs for non-essential court
personnel and putting on hold some civil trials.
The cuts also could mean there will not be enough money to
pay attorneys who represent poor defendants through the end of
the fiscal year, the judicial group said.
Funding for the federal judiciary has essentially been
frozen at the same level for the past three years.