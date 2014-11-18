By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 A U.S. court on Tuesday
agreed to reconsider the free-speech aspects of a federal
regulation requiring publicly-traded companies to disclose if
their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part
of Africa.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit said in an order it would grant a request by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and rehear the case. In the
court's first ruling on the issue in April, a three-judge panel
threw out the disclosure requirement.
The SEC rule mandates that manufacturers that are public
corporations must say whether any tantalum, tin, gold or
tungsten in their products might have come from the troubled
Democratic Republic of Congo
Business groups, including the National Association of
Manufacturers, say the rule violates companies' free speech
rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by in
essence forcing them to condemn their own products.
The main reason for the rehearing is that the appeals court,
in a July decision, clarified its approach to cases involving
free speech challenges to government rules mandating company
statements.
In the July ruling, the court rejected a food industry
challenge to a federal meat labeling rule, saying there was no
free speech violation.
The ruling was a precedent setting decision by the entire
court that established the legal rationale for future cases.
The bulk of the SEC rule is now in effect, including a
requirement that companies conduct due diligence on their supply
chains to determine minerals' origins. The part that the appeals
court threw out required companies to state that their products
are not "DRC conflict free" if their internal investigations
lead them to that conclusion.
A three-judge panel will on a date yet to be scheduled hear
another round of oral arguments in the case before issuing a new
ruling.
The case is National Association of Manufacturers v. SEC,
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No.
13-5252.
