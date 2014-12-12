By David Ingram
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 A former technology officer was
sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for helping to
operate Liberty Reserve, a former digital currency exchange that
U.S. authorities say was used by drug traffickers and other
criminals for money transfers.
The sentence was the maximum allowed under U.S. law for Mark
Marmilev, 35, who in September pleaded guilty to one count of
conspiring to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.
He was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said at a hearing in
Manhattan federal court that there was a need to deter others
from going into the same unlawful business.
Marmilev, who was born in Ukraine and raised in Israel, may
also face deportation proceedings, said his lawyer, Seth
Ginsberg.
Liberty Reserve had more than 1 million users worldwide,
including at least 200,000 in the United States, before it was
shut down in May 2013, according to the Justice Department.
Marmilev was responsible for designing and maintaining
Liberty Reserve's technological infrastructure. He is one of
seven people who have been indicted in connection with the
exchange.
Prosecutors have said that virtually all of Liberty
Reserve's business was processing payments related to criminal
activity, including child pornography, drug trafficking and
computer hacking.
Ginsberg said in court that prosecutors went too far in
their depictions of his client's employer. He said Liberty
Reserve tried to operate as a legitimate competitor to payment
services such as PayPal, a unit of eBay Inc.
"Liberty Reserve was a pioneering company on the frontier of
a new industry," Ginsberg said.
The lawyer said the five-year maximum sentence should be
reserved for the most serious violators of money-laundering
laws, such as people who handle money for terrorism.
Marmilev made a personal appeal to the judge, telling her
how he had worked construction jobs while studying computer
programming at Brooklyn College.
"I made mistakes, but I'm trying to take responsibility for
them," he said.
Cote rejected the request for mercy. The suggestion that
Marmilev did not know the extent to which criminals used Liberty
Reserve, the judge said, "I don't find credible."
Andrew Goldstein, one of the prosecutors in the case, had
urged the maximum sentence. He said Liberty Reserve "allowed a
massive criminal infrastructure to continue" and indirectly hurt
victims of those crimes.
The case is U.S. v. Marmilev, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 1:13-cr-368.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by David Gregorio)