WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. government will
ask Austria to extradite Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash
to face charges filed in a Chicago federal court arising from an
investigation into international corruption, U.S. prosecutors
said on Friday.
One of Ukraine's most influential oligarchs, Firtash, 48,
was arrested in Vienna on Wednesday. A court on Friday set bail
at $174 million (125 million euros).
U.S. prosecutors said in a statement that their
investigation began several years ago, and that Firtash's arrest
was "not related to recent events in Ukraine."
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Howard Goller)