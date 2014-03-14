WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. government will ask Austria to extradite Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash to face charges filed in a Chicago federal court arising from an investigation into international corruption, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.

One of Ukraine's most influential oligarchs, Firtash, 48, was arrested in Vienna on Wednesday. A court on Friday set bail at $174 million (125 million euros).

U.S. prosecutors said in a statement that their investigation began several years ago, and that Firtash's arrest was "not related to recent events in Ukraine."

