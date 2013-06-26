LOS ANGELES, June 26 U.S. rock singer Melissa
Etheridge on Wednesday announced plans to marry partner Linda
Wallem after the U.S. Supreme Court's rulings paved the way for
gay marriage in California, the couple's home state.
Etheridge, 52, came out in 1993 and was an early and
prominent gay rights advocate in the entertainment industry.
"I look forward to exercising my American civil liberties
and getting fully, completely and legally married this year to
my true love of over three years, Linda Wallem," Etheridge said
in a statement.
"Once again our constitution stands strong," the "Come to My
Window" singer added. "All men, and women, and everything in
between are created equal."
Wallem, 52, is a creator and executive producer on the cable
television series "Nurse Jackie."
The Supreme Court affirmed on Wednesday a lower court ruling
that struck down California's voter-approved ban on gay
marriage. The state would become the United States' 13th state
to legalize same-sex marriage.
The country's highest court also struck down a key part of a
the federal law, Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), that denied
benefits to same-sex married couples.
The Supreme Court's rulings reverberated in Hollywood, where
some of the entertainment industry's most prominent
personalities advocate gay rights.
Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have
said in the past that they would not get married until gay
couples could as well.
Comedienne and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, an early gay
rights advocate, tweeted after the ruling on Wednesday, "It's a
supremely wonderful day for equality. Prop 8 is over, and so is
DOMA. Congratulations everyone. And I mean everyone."
Like Etheridge, DeGeneres was one of the first stars to
publicly say she was a lesbian, exploring the topic on her TV
comedy series "Ellen" in the late 1990s. She is married to
actress Portia de Rossi.
"We stand tall today. #DomaStruckDown So many fought for so
long. Be proud, the prejudice are now the minority," singer and
prominent gay rights supporter Lady Gaga wrote to her more than
38 million Twitter followers.
"Big news from the Supreme Court. Goodbye #DOMA #Prop8.
Hello #equality," tweeted Ben Affleck, the director and star of
Oscar-winning film "Argo," while actor Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted
the decision was a "historic day."
Singer Cyndi Lauper, whose True Colors Fund promotes gay
rights and addresses homelessness in the gay and lesbian
community, said, "Both of these decisions not only impact the
lives of gay couples, but of gay and transgender youth who
struggle to find acceptance from their family and friends."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Cynthia Osterman)