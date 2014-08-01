(Adds details on case, background)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Aug 1 The U.S. Justice Department
asked a federal appeals court on Friday to reconsider its July
22 ruling that poses a major setback to the Obamacare health
insurance overhaul as it could limit the availability of federal
health insurance subsidies for millions of people.
In the ruling last month, the appeals court said the
subsidies, which help people afford health insurance, may only
be paid in states that have their own online health insurance
exchanges. There are 36 states that lack their own exchanges,
which are a central feature in the Obamacare system.
Five million people could be affected, analysts have
estimated, if subsidies were to disappear from the federally
created marketplaces that have been set up in the states that
did not set up their own exchanges.
In the court filing, the government, as expected, asked the
full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
to review the three-judge panel's decision.
If the court agrees to rehear the case, oral arguments will
likely be held later this year, possibly delaying any
consideration of the issue by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Government lawyers wrote in the court filing that the July
decision, if left intact, would "impose a severe hardship" on
people who currently get the subsidies in the form of tax
credits. The appeals court's ruling led to "harsh and illogical
results," the government lawyers' court filing said.
The decision to rehear the case will be made by the court's
11 active judges. Following a series of appointments to the
court made by President Barack Obama, the court's Democratic
appointees have a 7-4 majority.
The three-judge panel that ruled in July was split 2-1, with
two Republican appointees in the majority.
Separately, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Richmond, Virginia, ruled in favor of the Obama administration
in an identical challenge. The plaintiffs in that case said on
Thursday they are planning immediate U.S. Supreme Court review
of that ruling, but further action in the Washington appeals
court could deter the justices from taking the case at such an
early stage.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh,
Meredith Mazzilli and Bernard Orr)