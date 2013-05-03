By David Ingram and Naomi Tajitsu
| WASHINGTON/WELLINGTON
WASHINGTON/WELLINGTON May 2 A trip to New
Zealand will put America's chief prosecutor on the same soil as
a flashy internet mogul who is fighting extradition to the
United States on charges he assisted massive piracy of
copyrighted movies and music.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder visits New Zealand next
week for an annual meeting of a "quintet" of attorneys general
from mostly English-speaking countries - and not to meet up with
the entrepreneur Kim Dotcom.
The founder of defunct file-sharing service Megaupload,
Dotcom has oscillated between assailing Holder's trip and
wanting to hear what he has to say in person.
It was unclear on Thursday whether Holder would appear in
public. His speech at the University of Auckland is planned
primarily for students and will be closed to the public and the
media, although his U.S. speeches are usually open to the media.
In Twitter posts, Dotcom requested a ticket to the speech,
offered to send T-shirts and an ethics manual to wherever Holder
is staying and challenged his followers to film Holder while a
Megaupload theme song plays for a $500 prize.
Dotcom tweeted that he would like to understand Holder's
definition of cybercrime, one issue the quintet works on.
An extradition hearing for Dotcom is scheduled for August,
although appeals could further delay it, said Ira Rothken, a
lawyer for Megaupload. He told Reuters by phone he had no reason
to expect a meeting between Holder and Dotcom.
Holder declined an interview through a spokeswoman on
Thursday. Federal prosecutors in Virginia who are handling the
case declined to comment on how it is proceeding.
Dotcom got rich from founding Megaupload, which allowed
users to upload and download movies, music, television shows,
e-books and software. The site once commanded 4 percent of
global online traffic before U.S. prosecutors shut it down.
The United States began a criminal copyright case against
Dotcom in January 2012. At Washington's request, New Zealand law
enforcement officers conducted a dramatic raid on his mansion
outside Auckland.
Attempts to have him sent to the United States for trial
were delayed after a New Zealand court last year found that New
Zealand used unlawful warrants in his arrest and illegally spied
on him in the lead-up to the raid.
PRECEDENT SETTER?
Dotcom and six associates face U.S. charges that they
conspired to infringe copyrights, launder money and commit
racketeering and fraud.
The copyright case could set a precedent for internet
liability laws and, depending on its outcome, may force
entertainment companies to rethink their distribution methods.
Dotcom maintains that Megaupload, which housed everything
from family photos to Hollywood blockbusters, was merely a
storage facility for online files, and should not be held
accountable if content stored on the site was obtained
illegally.
The Justice Department counters that Megaupload encouraged
piracy by paying money to users who uploaded popular content and
by deleting content that was not regularly downloaded.
It said Megaupload cost copyright holders such as movie
studios and record companies more than $500 million and
generated more than $175 million in criminal proceeds. It called
the case among the largest ever involving criminal copyright.
Dotcom launched a new file-sharing service, Mega, in
January.
Many New Zealanders view Dotcom, born in Germany as Kim
Schmitz, as a folk hero fighting for online freedom and willing
to stand up to the U.S. and New Zealand governments.
Dotcom, who has been released on bail and is suing the New
Zealand government for illegal surveillance, predicted Holder
would keep a low profile during his visit.
"It's probably risk management and avoidance of bad PR
because the story has not yet arrived in any big way in the U.S.
media," he wrote in an email to Reuters. "Any bad coverage here
might spill over to the U.S."
Holder's visit to Dotcom's country of residence is not his
choice. The attorneys general of Australia, Canada, New Zealand,
the United Kingdom and the United States began meeting as a
quintet in 2009 to discuss legal matters including cybercrime.
After a gathering in Ottawa last year, it was New Zealand's
turn to host.
(Reporting by David Ingram in Washington and Naomi Tajitsu in
Wellington; Editing by Howard Goller and Xavier Briand)