By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, July 19
WASHINGTON, July 19 A federal appeals court
ruled on Friday that the First Amendment right to free speech
does not prevent a New York Times journalist from giving
testimony in a high-profile government leak case.
The ruling by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals is a win for the Obama administration, but it
could hurt efforts by Attorney General Eric Holder to improve
relations with the media. The Justice Department last week
pledged to tighten its criteria for targeting journalists in
leak cases.
Two other cases sparked a media outcry earlier this year
about whether the Justice Department had been overzealous in
investigating government leaks and had infringed on the right of
free speech.
Prosecutors sought the testimony of reporter James Risen,
author of a book, "State of War," that contained information the
government believed was leaked by former CIA officer Jeffrey
Sterling.
In 2010, Sterling was indicted on ten charges relating to
Risen's book, including unauthorized retention and communication
of national defense information.
The following year, Holder authorized the Justice Department
to issue a subpoena seeking Risen's testimony. Risen challenged
the subpoena, saying he could not be compelled to testify under
the First Amendment and federal common law.
In Friday's ruling, a three-judge panel ruled on a 2-1 vote
that there is no so-called "reporter's privilege" under the
First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of speech, meaning
journalists do not receive special treatment.
"The reporter must appear and give testimony just as every
other citizen must," wrote Chief Judge William Traxler. "We are
not at liberty to conclude otherwise."
Judge Roger Gregory dissented, saying the majority had
interpreted the law in a way that was "contrary to the will and
wisdom," of the United States' founding fathers.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
request seeking comment. Risen's attorney, Joel Kurtzberg, said
he was disappointed with the ruling and that he and his client
are "evaluating our next steps."
Various media organizations, including Reuters America LLC,
which is owned by Thomson Reuters Corp, joined a
friend-of-the-court brief in support of Risen.
MEDIA OUTCRY
Friday's ruling comes one week after the Justice Department
issued new guidelines that would curb the ability of prosecutors
to seize reporters' records when investigating leaks.
In a recent case that prompted concerns among the media,
prosecutors obtained a warrant to search Fox News correspondent
James Rosen's emails. He was named a "co-conspirator" in a
federal leaks probe involving his reporting on North Korea.
In the other case that attracted attention, the Justice
Department seized Associated Press phone records without prior
notification as part of a probe into leaks about a 2012
Yemen-based plot to bomb a U.S. airliner.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Saba and David Ingram; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Vicki
Allen)