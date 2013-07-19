(Adds detail, reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, July 19 A federal appeals court
ruled on Friday that a New York Times journalist must testify in
a high-profile government leak case, saying journalists do not
have special free speech protections.
The ruling by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals is a victory for the Obama administration, but
it could hurt efforts by Attorney General Eric Holder to improve
relations with the media. The Justice Department last week
pledged to tighten its criteria for targeting journalists in
leak cases.
Two other cases this year sparked a media outcry that the
Justice Department had been overzealous in investigating
government leaks and had infringed on free speech rights.
Prosecutors sought the testimony of reporter James Risen,
author of a book, "State of War," that contained information the
government believed was leaked by former CIA officer Jeffrey
Sterling.
In 2010, Sterling was indicted on 10 charges relating to
Risen's book, including unauthorized retention and communication
of national defense information.
The following year, Holder authorized the Justice Department
to issue a subpoena seeking Risen's testimony. Risen challenged
the subpoena, saying he could not be compelled to testify under
the First Amendment and federal common law.
A three-judge panel ruled Friday there is no "reporter's
privilege" under the First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of
speech, meaning journalists do not receive special treatment.
"The reporter must appear and give testimony just as every
other citizen must," wrote Chief Judge William Traxler. "We are
not at liberty to conclude otherwise."
Judge Roger Gregory dissented, pointing out that the law is
not clear on the issue. Some courts have found in the past that
there are instances in which reporters can invoke a "qualified
privilege," which means they can refuse to testify.
"The paramount importance of the free press guaranteed by
our Constitution compels me to conclude that the First Amendment
encompasses a qualified reporter's privilege," Gregory wrote.
Risen's attorney, Joel Kurtzberg, said he was disappointed
with the ruling and that he and his client were "evaluating our
next steps." A spokesman said the Justice Department agreed with
the decision and was considering how to proceed.
David Anderson, an expert in media law at the University of
Texas at Austin, said the ruling was consistent with recent
rulings in similar cases, which have indicated "a hardening of
the judicial arteries toward the press."
If Risen refuses to testify, he will almost certainly face
imprisonment and "had better pack his toothbrush," he said.
Theodore Boutrous, a lawyer in Los Angeles who has
represented journalists in similar cases, said the ruling should
prompt the Justice Department to back down on its request that
Risen testify.
"One would hope they would look at this situation anew," he
said.
MEDIA OUTCRY
Various media organizations, including Reuters America LLC,
which is owned by Thomson Reuters Corp, joined a
friend-of-the-court brief in support of Risen.
Congress is considering a new media shield law, backed by
President Barack Obama, that would enshrine legal protections
for journalists. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a
hearing on the bill next week.
Friday's ruling came one week after the Justice Department
issued new guidelines that would curb the ability of prosecutors
to seize reporters' records when investigating leaks.
In a recent case, prosecutors obtained a warrant to search
Fox News correspondent James Rosen's emails. He was named a
"co-conspirator" in a federal leaks probe involving his
reporting on North Korea.
In another case, the Justice Department seized Associated
Press phone records as part of a probe into leaks about a 2012
Yemen-based plot to bomb a U.S. airliner.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Saba and David Ingram; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Doina
Chiacu)