WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A former FBI agent has agreed to plead guilty to leaking secret government information about a bomb plot to the Associated Press, a leak that officials had called one of the most serious in U.S. history, the Justice Department said on Monday.

As part of a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Indiana, Donald John Sachtleben agreed to a prison sentence of three years and seven months for the leak in addition to a separate sentence for unrelated child-pornography charges, the department said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler)