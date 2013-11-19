(Adds reaction paragraphs 5, 12-13 and background paragraphs
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 19 An appeals court ruled on
Tuesday that the U.S. government can no longer require nuclear
power plant operators to pay fees into a nuclear waste fund, a
victory for the utilities that challenged the fees.
The court in Washington said the fees could not currently be
justified because the government's long-stalled plan to build a
national waste facility at Yucca Mountain in Nevada had not come
to fruition. The fund is intended to cover the cost of storing
the waste.
President Barack Obama's administration has said it does not
intend to pursue the decades-old proposal to build the facility.
The court noted that there was "no viable alternative" to the
proposed site.
As a result of the ruling, the U.S. Energy Department must
now either ask Congress to reduce the fees to zero, or produce a
new legal assessment of why they are justified.
An Energy Department spokesman referred calls to the Justice
Department, which declined to comment.
Charles Gray, executive director of the National Association
of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, said the ruling was
ultimately a win for consumers.
"Thankfully, because of today's actions, nuclear power
consumers will no longer have to pay for the government's
mishandling of this program," he said in a statement.
The court, in an opinion by Senior Judge Laurence Silberman,
said the Energy Department's assessment of why the fees were
justified, as required by the Nuclear Waste Policy Act, was
legally flawed.
Silberman said that until the government decides how nuclear
waste will be deposited, "it seems quite unfair to force
petitioners to pay fees for a hypothetical option."
The waste fund is currently worth around $40 billion,
according to the utilities group. It accrues $1.3 billion in
interest each year, according to a prior ruling in the same
litigation. The government has been collecting about $750
million a year in fees, according to the ruling.
In the earlier June 2012 ruling, the court gave the
government six months to produce a valid assessment. In
Tuesday's ruling, Silberman said it had failed to do so.
Jack Spencer, a nuclear policy expert at the
conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation, said the Energy
Department "had done nothing to give the court reasons to do
anything different to what it did.
"The government has demonstrated an inability to do anything
productive with nuclear waste."
SECURE LOCATION
The Yucca Mountain facility, in discussion since the 1970s,
called for the nation's nuclear waste to be buried inside the
mountain in the Nevada desert about 100 miles (160 km) northwest
of Las Vegas. Congress chose the site in the 1980s because it is
a secure location surrounded by federally owned land. Since
1983, the government has spent almost $15 billion assessing its
suitability for long-term nuclear waste disposal.
But funding has been dropped under the Obama administration,
with opposition to the project led in part by Democratic Senator
Harry Reid of Nevada.
Nuclear waste - which can stay radioactive for thousands of
years - is currently stored temporarily at more than 100 sites
at nuclear plants around the United States. The Yucca Mountain
project was envisioned as a single, safe place where all the
waste could to be stored.
Tuesday's ruling comes a day after the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission directed its staff to complete work on a
key safety evaluation related to the Nevada facility.
This move was prompted by an August ruling by the same
appeals court, which said that the commission could no longer
delay a decision on whether to issue a permit.
The court said the commission must continue to work on the
Yucca project evaluation, even though the commission has said it
only had $11 million left to spend on the project.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley, editing by Ros Krasny and David
Brunnstrom)