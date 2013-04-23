WASHINGTON, April 23 Scaling down a legal fight
with the White House, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York
has agreed to drop a request for documents about the
government's requirement of insurance coverage for birth
control, a court filing on Monday said.
The archdiocese sent a subpoena to President Barack Obama's
administration in February asking for documents from White House
staff, including Obama himself, for use in a church lawsuit
against the contraception mandate.
Citing the burden involved and calling a subpoena of the
president's office inappropriate, the White House asked a
federal judge to toss out the subpoena on April 4.
A notice filed in U.S. District Court in Washington late on
Monday said the archdiocese agreed to withdraw its subpoena. It
did not say why.
A lawyer for the archdiocese declined to comment on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Justice Department, which represented
the White House in court, had no immediate comment.
The archdiocese is continuing its lawsuit in Brooklyn
federal court challenging the Obama administration's health
policy requirement that employers generally include coverage of
birth control in health insurance plans they offer workers.
The Catholic Church teaches that artificial birth control is
sinful because it violates natural law.
Part of the 2010 healthcare law championed by Obama and
congressional Democrats, the birth control mandate has some
exceptions for religious employers but the New York archdiocese
said it expected to incur nearly $200 million each year in
penalties if it refuses to comply.
(Reporting by David Ingram; editing by Andrew Hay)