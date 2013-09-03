Sept 3 In a high-profile case that split the
environmental community, an appeals court on Tuesday ruled
against a California oyster farm that challenged a U.S. Interior
Department decision to end its 40-year lease on public land.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
ruled on a 2-1 vote that the Drakes Bay Oyster Company, located
on the Point Reyes National Seashore, did not have grounds to
seek an injunction that would have prevented its lease from
expiring.
The case drew national attention because it pitted
environmentalists who wanted to create a marine wilderness and
who supported the federal government against those who saw the
oyster farm as striking the ideal balance between using and
preserving nature.
Then-Interior Secretary Ken Salazar issued a decision in
November 2012 saying the lease should not be extended, meaning
the shoreline could become a federal wilderness area.
The family-owned company sued Salazar in December 2012,
saying he based his decision to close down the operation on a
faulty environmental impact statement.
The court held on Tuesday that the farm was "not likely" to
prove that Salazar violated federal law if the case went
forward, meaning there were no grounds for an injunction.
"Drakes Bay's disagreement with the value judgments made by
the secretary is not a legitimate basis on which to set aside
the decision," wrote Judge Margaret McKeown.
A spokesman for the farm said the owners "strongly disagree"
with the ruling. The U.S. Justice Department, which represented
the Interior Department in the litigation, declined to comment.
