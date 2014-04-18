Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
WASHINGTON, April 18 A U.S. appeals court on Friday largely upheld new emissions standards aimed at curbing pollution from the nation's cement plants.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected a challenge by environmental groups that the emissions standards were not stringent enough.
But the court handed the challengers a partial victory by ruling that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could not carve out a special legal defense for plant operators to cite if they are sued in the event of a plant malfunction. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.