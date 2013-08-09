WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court on Friday vacated a trial court's decision to certify a class action against railroad companies, a procedural win for the companies in a case about whether they illegally colluded to fix the price of fuel surcharges.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sent the lawsuit back to the trial court to reconsider the matter in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision about class actions.