* After blockbuster ruling, two more courts to weigh issue
* Separate lawsuit addresses consumer chief Cordray
By David Ingram and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 While President Barack Obama
considers his next move in one high-stakes legal fight to fill
vacant jobs, his lawyers expect to go to court at least twice
more to argue for his power to appoint when the U.S. Senate is
not meeting.
Federal appeals courts in both Philadelphia and Richmond,
Virginia, are likely to hear the issue of recess appointments in
March, possibly during the same week.
The hearings will be an opportunity for Obama's lawyers to
rebound after a blockbuster ruling on Friday, when a court in
Washington, D.C., held that three recess appointments to the
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) were invalid.
Although the three-judge ruling on Friday upturned 190 years
of understanding about how a president may fill vacant jobs, it
will not take effect immediately.
Under court rules, the Justice Department has 45 days to
decide whether to ask the full, eight-judge Washington-based
appeals court to reconsider the decision and 90 days to consider
an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A Justice Department spokeswoman had no comment on Monday.
In one of the two other cases, privately held Enterprise
Rent-A-Car is questioning the appointments as part of a labor
dispute with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at an
airport near Raleigh, North Carolina.
The case is scheduled to be heard in the 4th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, on March 22.
A nursing home in Newark, New Jersey - New Vista Nursing and
Rehabilitation LLC - is bringing the other case as part of a
nurse unionization fight with a local of the Service Employees
International Union.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia is
tentatively set to hear the issue on March 19.
Both cases have to do with the NLRB.
Once rare, recess appointments became more common in the
late 1970s as a way to bypass the confirmation process, which
senators have used increasingly to block a president's nominees,
including the three Obama put forward for the NLRB.
RULINGS WEEKS FROM NOW
The convergence of the two arguments in the same week in
March led a government lawyer to express concern in a court
filing because Beth Brinkmann, a senior U.S. Justice Department
lawyer, is expected to argue both and wants to ensure they are a
few days apart.
Rulings from the two courts would likely come weeks later,
potentially adding pressure to the U.S. Supreme Court to sort
out what already are divided rulings in the lower courts.
A related case, challenging the recess appointment of
Richard Cordray to head the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, is in pre-trial motions in a Washington federal court.
The U.S. Constitution says that presidents have the
authority to fill a high-level vacancy without Senate approval
if the Senate is in "the recess."
With such vague language, presidents of both major U.S.
parties have made increasingly liberal use of the power.
Friday's sweeping ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit said that the president cannot
decide on his own when the Senate is in recess and that "the
recess" happens only about once a year, not whenever lawmakers
break from Washington for a few weeks.
The decision directly contradicted a 2004 ruling from the
federal appeals court in Atlanta.
(Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Beech)