WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday rejected a food industry challenge to a federal
regulation that specifies labeling requirements for certain meat
products.
The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit said the 2013 regulation, which
concerns country of origin details for muscle cuts of meat, can
be enforced.
The American Meat Institute and related trade associations
had asked for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented
the rule from taking effect.
The rule requires retailers to list not just the country of
origin but also information on when and where animals were born,
raised and slaughtered. It strengthened the previous 2009
regulation.
The case is American Meat Institute v. U.S. Department of
Agriculture, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, 13-5281.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Lisa Von Ahn)