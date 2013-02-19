* 800 workers want pay for changing clothes
* Court to interpret meaning of labor law
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to consider whether union workers can be
compensated for the time it takes for them to change in and out
of safety gear.
A group of 800 current and former hourly workers at a U.S.
Steel plant in Gary, Indiana, say they should be
compensated for changing clothes because it is a key part of
their job as steel workers.
The court will decide what constitutes "changing clothes"
under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The collective bargaining agreement in question does not
require such compensation, but the workers filed a complaint
under the statute. They claim the law provides for the payment
even if the collective bargaining agreement does not.
Lawyers for the workers argued that the Supreme Court needed
to intervene because federal appeals courts have reached
different conclusions, creating legal uncertainty around the
country.
How the law is interpreted is important because requirements
that workers wear certain types of safety clothing are common in
a number of different facilities, including those that process
food products and chemicals, said the lawyers, led by University
of Washington law professor Eric Schnapper.
In its brief, U.S. Steel played down the significance of the
varied court rulings. The company's lawyers say the changing of
clothes is specifically exempted from compensation under the
Fair Labor Standards Act.
Even if the plaintiffs were to win, the lawyers said, it
would only constitute a "short-term windfall" because later
collective bargaining agreements would take the change in the
law into account.
The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
dismissed the workers' suit in a May 2012 ruling. Judge Richard
Posner delved into the question of to what extent the safety
gear in question - including a hard hat, safety glasses and ear
plugs - constituted clothing.
"The glasses and ear plugs are not clothing in the ordinary
sense but the hard hat might be regarded as an article of
clothing and in any event putting on the glasses and the hard
hat and putting in the ear plugs is a matter of seconds and thus
not compensable," he wrote.
A decision is expected in the court's next term, which
begins in October and runs until June 2014.
The case is Sandifer v. U.S. Steel Corp, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 12-417.