UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Sprint Corp's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed by New York state that seeks $300 million and claims the company deliberately did not bill customers for taxes on its wireless services over seven years.
By refusing to hear the appeal, the justices left in place an October 2015 ruling by the New York Court of Appeals in favor of the state. Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, argued that a New York state law imposing sales taxes on interstate mobile phone services is trumped by federal telecommunications law. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.