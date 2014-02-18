By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Feb 16 Before attorney David
Wasinger decided to take on two of the biggest global banks in
federal court in New York, he had visited the city just twice:
once when he was 6, and the second time on a tour bus with his
children.
As the sole partner at a five-attorney firm in St. Louis,
Missouri, Wasinger was mostly focused on local business
litigation and had never represented a whistleblower.
But in January 2012 an old business acquaintance was ready
to go public with accusations of widespread mortgage fraud at
Bank of America's Countrywide unit, and he turned to
Wasinger.
That touched off a series of events that put Wasinger at the
center of two of the biggest legal cases to emerge from the
2007-2009 financial crisis, against Bank of America and JPMorgan
Chase & Co, respectively.
In January, the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan said it
is seeking up to $2.1 billion in penalties from Bank of America
after a jury in October found the firm liable for fraud over
defective mortgages sold by Countrywide. Wasinger's client,
former Countrywide Executive Vice President Edward O'Donnell,
was the star witness for the prosecution.
And earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $614
million to settle claims that it defrauded the U.S. government
by submitting sub par home loans for federal insurance. The case
relied in part on evidence provided by another Wasinger
client.
"We've been very, very fortunate," Wasinger, 50, told
Reuters in an interview. "I am just a country lawyer from
Missouri trying to hold Wall Street accountable."
It has not been determined how much money Wasinger's firm or
his clients will receive. Typically, a whistleblower who exposes
fraud against the government can receive 15 percent to 25
percent of the settlement, though a court can cut the award
depending on how much the person contributed to the case and
other factors.
Experts say Wasinger's payout from the JPMorgan case could
reach into the millions of dollars, an amount that would be a
windfall for his relatively modest firm. His potential gains
from the Bank of America case would likely be much smaller, as
that case was tried under a law that limits whistleblower
recoveries. Wasinger declined to comment on possible earnings.
Representing whistleblowers is a lucrative business for
lawyers and is hyper competitive, since few corporate insiders
who come forward actually have the information that leads to big
government lawsuits. What makes Wasinger's situation unusual is
that he stumbled into the field.
A CALL FROM A FRIEND
Wasinger grew up two hours north of St. Louis in Hannibal,
Missouri, an agricultural community of 18,000 people that is
famous for being Mark Twain's hometown. He earned his law degree
from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee in 1988, and worked for
a short time at a large regional firm in St. Louis.
In 1991, Wasinger joined a small law firm with a colleague
that has morphed into the Wasinger Law Group. His wife, Colleen,
is also an attorney at the firm, which handles real estate
litigation and partnership disputes, among other local business
matters.
It is a small but busy practice, according to Wasinger, who
said he typically worked 40 to 50 hours a week. The Bank of
America case took him to a whole new world of high-pressure New
York trials and 90- to 100-hour work weeks.
Prior to that case, Wasinger had never before worked on
litigation involving the False Claims Act, the law that allows
whistleblowers to collect rewards if they disclose fraud against
the government. But Wasinger had known his client for years,
having represented another company O'Donnell worked at in an
unfair competition case in the 1990s.
In February 2012, Wasinger filed a sealed case against Bank
of America on behalf of O'Donnell, who accused Countrywide of
selling thousands of shoddy mortgage loans to the
government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
.
Wasinger said he decided to file the suit in New York as the
local U.S. Attorney's office did not have much experience with
financial fraud cases. He drafted the complaint and traveled to
the Big Apple, his third visit.
"He is a very dogged and determined lawyer," said Heidi
Wendel, who dealt with Wasinger when she was a lawyer in the
civil frauds unit at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office. She
is now in private practices at the law firm Jones Day.
"He drafted a solid complaint that could get the
government's foot in the door," Wendel said, referring to the
Countrywide lawsuit.
Wasinger also filed a similar complaint with the Justice
Department under another law, the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Then he waited.
In October 2012, the Justice Department joined O'Donnell's
lawsuit. Bank of America decided to fight it, and the trial took
four weeks with O'Donnell as the primary witness.
It was a much larger trial than any cases Wasinger had been
involved with, and one he described as intense and stressful.
The government's Countrywide trial team would often stay in the
office until midnight or 1 a.m. One Justice Department lawyer
slept on an air mattress in the office after his home was
damaged by Hurricane Sandy.
Wasinger said he was often daunted by the army of Bank of
America lawyers that would pull up to court each morning. "It
was like a presidential motorcade," he said. "Meanwhile, DOJ
doesn't even have a coffee pot in their office."
The government and Bank of America are waiting for a judge
to determine the bank's penalty. A spokesman for Bank of
America, headquartered in Charlotte, declined to comment. A
spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office also declined to
comment.
A CALL FROM A STRANGER
After the Bank of America case became public in October
2012, Wasinger said he received dozens of phone calls from
people claiming to be whistleblowers.
Most of their tales of corporate fraud were not credible, he
said, and turned them away.
One of the callers was Keith Edwards, a former supervisor in
JPMorgan's government insuring unit in Louisiana. Edwards told
Wasinger he had been pushed aside when he tried to improve the
quality control of loans submitted for insurance to the Federal
Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs.
After hearing so many similar claims, Wasinger was
skeptical. "You've got a lot of good lawyers in Louisiana," he
told Edwards. If Edwards was serious, Wasinger added, they would
have to meet.
Edwards drove through the night to St. Louis from Monroe,
Louisiana, a nine-hour trip. He was impressed with Wasinger
after their initial conversation, Edwards told Reuters via
email.
In January 2013, Wasinger filed his second False Claims Act
case, this time against the largest U.S. bank, on its home turf.
The U.S. Attorney's office was already deep into an
investigation into JPMorgan's mortgage-lending practices.
Edwards provided the government with new information, including
about VA loans. Instead of litigating the case, as Bank of
America had, JPMorgan decided to settle.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment beyond its
previous statement that the settlement "represents another
significant step in the Firm's efforts to put historical
mortgage-related issues behind it."
NO PAYMENT YET
Wasinger has yet to be paid for the two cases that he spent
much of the past couple of years working on.
The government and Wasinger are currently negotiating
Edwards' share of the JPMorgan deal. Under the False Claims Act,
he can theoretically earn up to $150 million, but is likely to
get less than that because the government had already conducted
some of the investigation into JPMorgan prior to his complaint.
In the Countrywide case, although O'Donnell was a key
witness, his payment is capped at $1.6 million under FIRREA
because the False Claims Act portion of the suit was dismissed
prior to trial. O'Donnell may be able to collect more money if
he appeals that ruling.
Wasinger said he will get a cut of what his clients are
awarded, but declined to give details.
The percentage that a lawyer for a whistleblower gets varies
widely, but a general rule of thumb is 33 percent to 40 percent,
according to Stephen Kohn, executive director of the National
Whistleblower Center, a non-profit group that advocates for
whistleblowers.
There have been only about 25 large cases - more than $200
million - in three decades' worth of False Claims Act
prosecutions, he said.
In one of the largest payouts ever, a former quality manager
at GlaxoSmithKline Plc won $96 million in October 2010
for exposing manufacturing defects at a plant in Puerto Rico.
The drug company paid $750 million to settle the charges.
As Wasinger awaits payment, he and his firm have continued
to work on their usual stable of local business litigation.
Wasinger said he has no plans to seek out whistleblowers as
clients but could represent another if the case was right.
The attorney said he wants some time to decompress. He has
had to travel to New York frequently in the past two years, but
spent most of his time in conference rooms and the courtroom.
With each visit to the U.S. Attorney's office in downtown
Manhattan, he has enjoyed watching construction progress on One
World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial.
Once he gets paid, Wasinger said he plans to spend some of
the money on his sons: Alex, who just turned 12, and Andrew, who
is 10.
"I'm taking them to New York City," Wasinger said.