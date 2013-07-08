CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips but BlackBerry tempers decline; index up on quarter
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Adds details, analyst comment, updates with close)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 7 Ten people were killed on Sunday when a floatplane crashed and burst into flames at an airport in the Alaska Kenai Peninsula town of Soldotna, officials said.
No survivors were found, according to the Soldotna Police Department. The plane, a de Havilland DHC3 Otter, was operated by a local air-taxi company, Rediske Air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.
The plane crashed at the Soldotna airport at about 11:20 a.m. local time, the FAA said. It was initially unclear whether the plane was departing or landing at the time, the FAA said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.
Victims' names were not released on Sunday. Police said they were still trying to identify the victims and locate family members.
Rediske Air provides sightseeing charters and air-taxi services, according to a profile with the Better Business Bureau. The mountainous Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, is a popular destination for tourists, fishermen and hikers. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Adds details, analyst comment, updates with close)
NEW YORK, March 31 The last thing the ride-sharing company Uber wanted, as the company tries to defend itself against Waymo's accusations that it obtained trade secrets when it hired a former Waymo engineer, was a headline revealing that the engineer plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if he’s called to testify in Waymo’s case.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.