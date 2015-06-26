By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, June 26 The body of an Iraqi general
killed when his military fighter jet crashed into the Arizona
desert during a night training mission has been found near the
U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. officials said on Friday.
Search crews recovered the body of Brigadier General Rasid
Mohammed Sadiq Hasan from the crash site about five miles (eight
km) east of Douglas Municipal Airport, U.S. and Iraqi government
officials said.
Hasan was alone in the Iraqi military-owned F-16 Fighting
Falcon when it went down at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, sparking
a large grass fire.
The blaze was extinguished within hours, and there were no
reports of injuries on the ground from the crash, authorities
said.
Hasan was part of a Tucson-based training program for pilots
from nine nations that is run by the Arizona Air National
Guard's 162nd Wing.
"Our hearts are with Gen. Hasan's family, friends and
countrymen," Colonel Phil Purcell, the wing commander, said in a
statement. "Gen. Hasan's efforts in the defense of his nation
should be commended."
The statement said that the Iraq pilots trained by the U.S.
Air Force will be the first to use F-16's belonging to Iraq in
the fight against the Islamic State militant group.
The Air Force is investigating the cause of the accident,
U.S. officials said.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Additional reporting by Cynthia
Johnston in Las Vegas; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Doina
Chiacu)