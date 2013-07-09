By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Asiana Airlines Chief
Executive Yoon Young-doo arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday to
meet with U.S. investigators and survivors of the Saturday plane
crash that killed two people and injured more than 180.
Yoon was mobbed by about 50 reporters in the arrivals hall
at San Francisco International Airport and retreated back into
the terminal, escorted by police, after saying a few words in
Korean.
He was scheduled to meet with National Transportation Safety
Board investigators and tour the accident site on Tuesday, then
visit with injured passengers at area hospitals on Wednesday.
The NTSB chairwoman Deborah Hersman was scheduled to brief
reporters on interviews that have been conducted with the four
pilots on the Asiana Boeing 777, which crashed on landing and
burst into flames after coming in short of the runway at the San
Francisco airport.
Information from the plane's flight data recorder shows the
plane was traveling far too slowly as it came in for landing,
according to Hersman. While she has declined to speculate on the
cause of the crash, much of the information released by the NTSB
suggests pilot error as a main focus of the investigation.
Herman's comments drew a harsh rebuke from the Air Line
Pilots Association International, the largest pilots union,
which said the release of the flight recorder information
"encourages wild speculation" when the investigation is still in
an early stage.
NTSB spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the agency routinely
provided factual updates during investigations, and transparency
was crucial to maintain public confidence in the probe.