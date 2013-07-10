(Corrects "cabin" to "cockpit" in paragraph 9)
* U.S. investigators look at role of pilots in crash
* Asiana Airlines chief executive arrives in San Francisco
* Investigators say flight attendant was ejected from plane
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 The pilots aboard the
Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed in San
Francisco relied on automatic equipment - an auto-throttle
system - to maintain airspeed and did not realize the plane was
flying too slowly until it was just 200 feet (60 meters) above
the ground, the head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board said on Tuesday.
In her third detailed briefing on Saturday's crash that
killed two Chinese passengers and injured more than 180 other
people, NTSB Chairwoman Deborah Hersman also said two flight
attendants were ejected from the plane after its tail hit a
seawall in front of the runway and was torn off. Both were found
injured but alive on the side of the runway.
Hersman said many questions remained about the incident. The
South Korean airline's flight crew members were not tested for
drugs or alcohol after the crash, a requirement for pilots of
U.S.-based carriers involved in accidents, she said.
The accounts given to investigators by the pilots, as
relayed by Hersman, confirmed information from the plane's
flight data recorder that showed the plane was traveling 25
percent below its target airspeed as it came in for landing.
While she has declined to speculate on the cause of the
crash, much of the information released by the NTSB suggests
pilot error as a main focus of the investigation.
The pilot in charge of landing the plane on Saturday was in
training on the 777 and was roughly halfway through the process,
while seated next to him was a co-pilot on his first flight as
an instructor. Both were experienced pilots, although they had
not flown together before, Hersman said.
"At about 500 feet, he realized that they were low," Hersman
told reporters, referring to the instructor pilot's account of
the failed last-second attempts to avoid Saturday's disaster.
"Between 500 and 200 feet (150 and 60 meters), they had a
lateral deviation and they were low. They were trying to correct
at that point."
Referring to the instructor pilot, she said it was not until
200 feet that "he recognized the auto-throttles were not
maintaining speed" and tried to abort the landing. Hersman had
previously said that the plane had been at an altitude of 200
feet 16 seconds before crashing.
Three of the four pilots on board were in the cockpit during
the landing, although only two could see the runway, Hersman
said, citing the interviews by investigators with the crew.
Hersman said an examination of the wreckage showed that the
auto-throttle was "armed," but it was not clear if it had been
properly engaged or had somehow failed before the plane slowed
to a near-stall and hit the ground. "We need to understand a
little better" how the auto-throttle is used, she said.
"They had set speed at 137 knots (158 mph), and he assumed
that the auto-throttles were maintaining speed," Hersman said of
the instructor pilot.
She noted that the pilots were responsible for maintaining
airspeed.
"We have a flying pilot and two other pilots in the cockpit
and they have a monitoring function," she said. "One of the
critical things that needs to be monitored on an approach to
landing is speed. So we need to understand what was going on in
the cockpit and also what was going on with the aircraft."
'RAMPANT SPECULATION'
The world's largest pilots union rebuked the NTSB for its
handling of the crash investigation, saying the agency had
released too much information too quickly, which could lead to
wrong conclusions and compromise safety.
Releasing data from the flight's black boxes without full
investigative information for context "has fueled rampant
speculation" about the cause of the crash, the Air Line Pilots
Association International said in a statement.
Hersman rejected the criticism. "We work for the traveling
public," she said. "We feel it is important to show our work."
Aviation consultant Hans Weber, the president of TECOP
International, Inc., said the accident may revive a long-running
debate over whether pilots' increasing reliance on automated
flight systems has taken a toll on their "hand-flying" skills.
Maintaining proper airspeed and altitude is "the most basic
responsibility of the pilot, like breathing in and out," Weber
said. But it could be the case, he added, that "pilots are
paying attention to the computer rather than paying attention to
the fundamentals."
Hersman did not comment on whether anyone in addition to the
two flight attendants was ejected from the plane, though the two
teenage Chinese students who died were found outside the
aircraft. One of them may have been run over by an emergency
vehicle, San Francisco fire department officials have said, but
the local coroner has not yet released autopsy results showing
the cause of death.
Asiana Airlines Chief Executive Yoon Young-doo arrived in
San Francisco on Tuesday to meet with U.S. investigators, Asiana
staff and survivors of the crash.
Hersman also confirmed witness accounts that at least one
emergency escape chute had deployed inside the aircraft,
trapping a flight attendant. The pilot who was sitting in the
cabin worked to free her, Hersman said.
"I saw a leg sticking out between the slide and the wall. It
kept moving," passenger Eugene Rah said in an interview on
Monday. He said he and a man he believed was a crew member
struggled to free her, adding: "He was asking me if I had
anything sharp, but these days nobody can be on board with
anything sharp."
She was eventually freed and hospitalized with serious
injuries, Rah said.
(Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke and Alwyn Scott;
Writing by Jonathan Weber, Editing by Peter Henderson and Will
Dunham)