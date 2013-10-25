WASHINGTON Oct 25 U.S. transportation safety
officials will hold an investigative hearing Dec. 10-11 on the
July crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San
Francisco, in which three passengers were killed and more than
180 injured.
The two-day hearing in Washington will focus on pilot
awareness in highly automated aircraft, emergency response and
cabin safety, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a
release that also updated the agency's investigation.
Participants in the hearing have not been announced.
The Boeing 777 jet struck a seawall and slammed into a
runway while trying to land at San Francisco International
Airport on July 6.
As part of its continuing probe, the NTSB said its
investigators had recently traveled to South Korea and met with
officials from its counterpart there, the Korea Aviation and
Railway Accident Investigation Board (KARAIB), and from Asiana.
While in Korea, the NTSB investigators interviewed Asiana
personnel, observed company procedures in a simulator and a
similar aircraft, gathered further documentation on airline
training and policies, and reviewed records of the plane that
crashed.
The NTSB also examined the evacuation slide/raft systems at
the manufacturer's facility in New Jersey and plans future
testing of those systems, it said.
Only two of the Asiana jet's eight emergency slides deployed
properly after the crash. Two slides inflated inside the cabin,
delaying evacuations. Crew members deflated those slides with
axes.
NTSB investigators also examined the recorded flight data
from Asiana Flight 214 to compare it with "expected airplane
systems operation," the agency said.