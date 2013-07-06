(Corrects spelling of Lunsford, paragraph 2)
July 6 An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777
flying from Seoul crashed while landing on Saturday at San
Francisco International Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said.
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said it was flight No. 214, and
it was unclear how many people were on board.
Images from television station KTVU in San Francisco showed
extensive fire damage to the airplane, which had lost its tail
in the crash. Fire engines were on scene and the fire, which had
burned through the cabin's roof, appeared to be out.
An observer from a nearby hotel said he saw the plane
cartwheel down the runway and the tail and a wing fly off.
"You heard a pop and you immediately saw a large, brief
fireball that came out from underneath the aircraft," Anthony
Castorani said on CNN.
"At that moment, you could see that that aircraft was again
starting to lift and it began to cartwheel. The wing broke off
on the left hand side. You could see the tail immediately fly
off of the aircraft. As the aircraft cartwheeled, it then landed
down and the other wing had broken," he said.
