By Sarah McBride and Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 An Asiana Airlines Boeing
777 with more than 300 people on board crashed on landing at San
Francisco International Airport on Saturday after a flight from
Seoul and burst into flames, and initial reports said two people
were killed and over 70 injured.
Pictures taken immediately after the crash showed passengers
streaming off the plane. TV footage from the air later showed
the badly damaged fuselage of the Boeing 777 blackened by fire
and the plane's tail broken off.
The airline said the plane had carried 291
passengers and 16 crew members.
The crash occurred as the plane was landing at a runway that
began at the edge of San Francisco Bay. TV news footage showed
crash debris right at the start of the landing strip where it
met the water.
One survivor said the plane appeared to be coming in too low
over the water, and the pilot seemed to be trying to gain height
just before the aircraft struck the runway.
A city Fire Department dispatcher said two people were
reported killed and between 73 and 103 had injuries, most of
them minor. South Korean Deputy Consul General Hong Sungwook in
San Francisco told Reuters at the scene one person had died and
between 20 and 30 were injured.
Rachael Kagan, a spokeswoman for San Francisco General
Hospital, said 15 injured people were being treated there and 10
were in critical condition with burns, fractures and internal
injuries. She said most of them spoke only Korean.
She said a total of 270 people had been given some form of
medical treatment at the scene of the crash and 75 had been
transported to area hospitals.
AIRCRAFT'S TAIL BROKE OFF
Images on television station KTVU in San Francisco showed
emergency chutes had been deployed from at least two of the
aircraft's exits. Fire had burned through the cabin's roof and
appeared to have gutted much of the aircraft's interior.
The plane lost its tail in the crash and parts of it could
be seen near the start of the runway.
Survivor Benjamin Levy told local a local NBC station by
phone that he believed the plane had been coming in too low.
"I know the airport pretty well, so I realized the guy was a
bit too low, too fast, and somehow he was not going to hit the
runway on time, so he was too low ... he put some gas and tried
to go up again," he said.
"But it was too late, so we hit the runway pretty bad, and
then we started going up in the air again, and then landed
again, pretty hard," Levy said.
He said he opened an emergency door and ushered people out.
"We got pretty much everyone in the back section of the plane
out," he said. "When we got out there was some smoke. There was
no fire then, the fire came afterward."
AIR TRAFFIC HALTED
Ying Kong, of Albany, New York, who was waiting at the
airport for her brother-in-law, Fawen Yan, 47, from Richmond,
California, said he telephoned her after surviving the crash to
say it had been "really smoky and scary."
"He feels it difficult to breathe, but he's okay," she said.
She added: "He said a lot of people had to run. He said some
people got hurt."
Air traffic at the airport was halted immediately after the
crash, which took place under sunny skies with only a slight
breeze, but flights resumed on two runways several hours later.
The Asiana flight departed from Seoul at 5:04 p.m. Korean
time and touched down in San Francisco at 11:28 a.m PDT,
according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flights. The
flight lasted 10 hours and 23 minutes, it said.
Deborah Hersman, chairman of the National Transportation
Safety Board, said the agency was sending a team of
investigators to San Francisco and that it is too early to
determine the cause of the crash.
"We will be looking at everything," she told reporters.
"Everything is on the table. We have to gather the facts before
we reach any conclusions."
She was speaking at Reagan National Airport in Arlington,
Virginia, outside Washington.
The FAA spokeswoman Laura Brown said her agency was also
sending investigators.
Boeing expressed concern for those on board the flight and
added that it will provide technical assistance to the NTSB as
it investigates the accident.