By Sarah McBride and Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 An Asiana Airlines Boeing
777 with 307 people on board crashed and burst into flames as it
landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday after
a flight from Seoul, killing two people and injuring more than
180.
Witnesses said the tail of the plane appeared to hit the
approach area of the runway, which juts out into San Francisco
Bay, as it came in for landing.
The tail came off and the aircraft appeared to bounce
violently, scattering a trail of debris, before coming to rest
on the tarmac.
Pictures taken by survivors immediately after the crash
showed passengers emerging from the wrecked plane and hurrying
away. Thick smoke then billowed from the fuselage, and TV
footage later showed the aircraft gutted and blackened by fire,
with much of its roof gone.
There was no immediate indication of the cause of the
accident, and federal officials were traveling from Washington
to investigate. One survivor said the pilot seemed to be trying
to gain altitude just before crash.
Asiana Airlines said the flight, which had
originated in Shanghai, had carried 291 passengers and 16 crew
members. Most were Chinese, Korean and U.S. nationals.
Dale Carnes, assistant deputy chief of the San Francisco
Fire Department Chief, said two people were killed in the crash,
and 49 were transported immediately to area hospitals with
serious injuries. Another 132 people were later taken to
hospitals with moderate and minor injuries.
Five people were in critical condition at San Francisco
General Hospital, according to spokeswoman Rachael Kagan. She
said a total of 52 people were treated for burns, fractures and
internal injuries.
Three people were in critical condition at Stanford
Hospital.
The crash was the first-ever fatal accident involving the
Boeing 777, a popular long-range jet that has been in service
since 1995. It was the first fatal commercial airline accident
in the United States since a regional plane operated by Colgan
Air crashed in New York in 2009.
San Francisco International Airport, a major West Coast hub
and gateway to Asia, was shut down for several hours after the
crash and flights were diverted to Los Angeles, Seattle, Oakland
and San Jose. By late afternoon two runways had reopened even as
scores of safety workers scoured the airfield for debris.
'TOO LOW AND TOO FAST'
Survivor Benjamin Levy told a local NBC station by phone he
believed the plane had been coming in too low.
"I know the airport pretty well, so I realized the guy was a
bit too low, too fast, and somehow he was not going to hit the
runway on time, so he was too low ... he put some gas and tried
to go up again," he said.
"But it was too late, so we hit the runway pretty bad, and
then we started going up in the air again, and then landed
again, pretty hard," Levy said.
He said he opened an emergency door and ushered people out.
"We got pretty much everyone in the back section of the plane
out," he said. "When we got out there was some smoke. There was
no fire then, the fire came afterward."
Photos and TV images showed that emergency chutes had been
deployed from at least two of the aircraft's exits.
Ying Kong of the Bay Area city of Albany, who was waiting at
the airport for her brother-in-law, Fawen Yan, 47, from
Richmond, California, said he telephoned her after surviving the
crash to say it had been "really smoky and scary."
"He feels it difficult to breathe, but he's okay," she said.
She added: "He said a lot of people had to run."
Vedpal Singh, a native of India, was on board the flight
along with his wife and son when the aircraft struck the landing
strip hard.
"Your instincts take over. You don't know what's going on,"
said Singh, who had his arm in a sling as he walked through the
airport's international terminal and told reporters he had
suffered a fractured collar bone.
"I'm very, very thankful to God," he said.
Asiana Airlines said the passengers included 141 Chinese, 77
South Koreans, 61 U.S. citizens and one Japanese citizen. It did
not give the nationality of the others.
At an evening media briefing, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee
said: "It is incredible and very lucky that we have so many
survivors."
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Asiana flight left Seoul at 5:04 p.m. Korean time and
touched down in San Francisco at 11:28 a.m PDT, according to
FlightAware, a website that tracks flights.
Asiana, South Korea's junior carrier, has had two other
fatal crashes in its 25-year history.
A senior Asiana official said the pilot was Lee Jeong-min, a
veteran pilot who has spent his career with the airline. He was
among four pilots on the plane who rotated on two-person shifts
during the 10-hour flight, the official said.
Deborah Hersman, chairman of the National Transportation
Safety Board, said the agency was sending a team of
investigators to San Francisco and it is too early to determine
the cause of the crash.
"We will be looking at everything," she told reporters at
Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, outside
Washington. "We have to gather the facts before we reach any
conclusions."
The FAA spokeswoman Laura Brown said her agency was also
sending investigators.
Boeing expressed concern for those on board the flight and
added that it will provide technical assistance to the NTSB as
it investigates the accident.
A San Francisco airport spokesman said that a component of
the facility's instrument landing system that tracks an incoming
airplane's glide path has been out of service in recent weeks
and was not operational on Saturday.
Pilots and air safety experts said the glide path technology
was far from essential for a safe landing in good weather. But
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, a retired pilot and safety
consultant who gained fame for landing a plane safely in the
Hudson River in 2009, said investigators would certainly be
looking into the issue.
"The pilots would have had to rely solely on visual cues to
fly the proper glide path to the runway, and not have had
available to them the electronic information that they typically
have even in good weather at most major airports," he told the
local CBS News affiliate.
A British Airways 777-200ER crash-landed a few yards short
of a runway at London's Heathrow Airport in 2008. All on board
survived. Investigators blamed the crash on fuel blockages
caused by ice particles formed during the long flight from
Beijing - a finding that led to changes in the design of the
Rolls-Royce engines used on some 777s.
The Asiana 777-200ER that crashed in San Francisco on
Saturday was powered by engines from Pratt & Whitney, a
subsidiary of United Technologies.