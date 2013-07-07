SEOUL, July 7 Asiana Airlines does
not believe that the fatal crash of one of its Boeing 777 planes
in San Francisco on Saturday was caused by mechanical failure,
although it refused to be drawn on whether the fault lay with
pilot error.
"For now, we acknowledge that there were no problems caused
by the 777-200 plane or (its) engines," Yoon Young-doo, the
president and CEO of the airline, told a media conference on
Sunday at the company headquarters.
Asiana said the two people who died in the crash were female
Chinese teenagers who had been seated at the back of the
aircraft.
Yoon declined to comment directly on whether the crash was
due to pilot error but said the three captains on the aircraft
had been fully trained in compliance with Korean regulations and
had more than 10,000 flying hours of experience between them.
Yoon also declined to say whether he believed the crash
could have been caused by an error by air traffic controllers at
San Francisco.
Initial reports said two people were killed and more than 70
injured when the Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed on landing
at San Francisco International Airport.
If confirmed, it would be the first fatal accident involving
a Boeing 777, a family of twin-engined long-haul aircraft which
has been in service for the past 18 years.
With more than five million flights, according to Boeing, it
remains one of the industry's solid workhorses.