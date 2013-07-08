* NTSB interviews the Asiana flight's four pilots
* Pilot at the controls was still training on 777s
By Sarah McBride and Hyunjoo Jin
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, July 8 The Asiana Airlines
Boeing 777 that crashed at San Francisco's
international airport was flying 25 percent below its intended
air speed before slamming into the ground, U.S. safety officials
said on Monday as attention increasingly focused on the actions
of the pilots.
All four pilots were being interviewed on Monday by
investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and
other agencies, NTSB chairwoman Deborah Hersman said at a news
conference in San Francisco. Saturday's crash killed two teenage
Chinese passengers and injured more than 180 other people.
The pilot at the controls, Lee Kang-kuk, was still training
on Boeing 777 jets, the South Korean airline said, and his
supervisor was making his first flight as a trainer. Lee had 43
hours of experience flying the long-range jet, Asiana said.
It was not clear whether the senior pilot, Lee Jung-min, who
had clocked 3,220 hours on a Boeing 777, had tried to take over
to abort the landing.
"It's a training that is common in the global aviation
industry. All responsibilities lie with the instructor captain,"
Yoon Young-doo, the president and CEO of the airline, said at a
news conference on Monday at the company headquarters.
The NTSB had said on Sunday the plane was "significantly
below" its intended air speed and its crew tried to abort the
landing less than two seconds before it hit a seawall in front
of the runway.
On Monday, Hersman offered fresh details, saying the plane
was traveling at just 119 miles per hour immediately prior to
the accident - far below the target speed of 158. Planes can
stall at slow speeds, and Hersman had said on Sunday a stall
warning had sounded four seconds before the crash.
Hersman has declined to speculate on the cause of the crash.
Lee, the pilot at the controls, was making his first attempt
to land a 777 at San Francisco's airport, although he had flown
there 29 times previously on other types of aircraft, said South
Korean Transport Ministry official Choi Seung-youn. The ministry
said Lee, who is in his mid-40s, had almost 10,000 flying hours.
Hersman also confirmed on Monday that the tail of the plane
had hit the seawall in front of the runway, and part of the tail
and other debris had landed in the water. Bits of the seawall
were found far down the runway, Hersman added.
Hersman said her team was investigating all aspects of the
crash and the rescue efforts. But she referred to the local
coroner's office any questions on whether one of the two girls
killed in the accident had been run over by a fire vehicle.
Hersman said the cause of death had not yet been determined.
San Francisco Fire Department chief Joanne Hayes White said
on Monday: "We have information and evidence to suggest that one
of our fire apparatus came into contact with one of the victims
at the scene. We're working closely with the NTSB as they
conduct their investigation, particularly on this aspect."
The flight recorders corroborated witness accounts and an
amateur video indicating the plane came in too low, lifted its
nose in an attempt to gain altitude, and then bounced violently
along the tarmac after the rear of the aircraft clipped a
seawall at the approach to the runway.
The charred aircraft remained on the airport tarmac on
Monday as investigators collected evidence even as flight
operations gradually returned to normal.
DRAMATIC RESCUE SCENE
San Francisco police and fire officials, at an airport news
conference, described a dramatic scene in the moments after the
crash, with firefighters quickly putting out an initial blaze
and clambering up escape slides to help evacuate passengers.
San Francisco police officer Jim Cunningham, who colleagues
said raced onto the plane without any protective gear, described
freeing passengers as fire began to engulf the aircraft.
"People had injuries and some were just scared to move,"
Cunningham said. "When we were getting the last couple of people
out, I started coughing. The cabin started filling up with
smoke. A black billow of smoke came rushing towards us before we
were just about to get off the plane."
The two dead girls, Ye Mengyuan and Wang Linjia, were
friends from the Jiangshan Middle School in Quzhou, located in
the prosperous eastern coastal province of Zhejiang.
They were among a group of 30 students and five teachers
from the school on their way to attend a summer camp in the
United States, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The Asiana flight from Seoul to San Francisco, with 16 crew
and 291 passengers, included several large groups of Chinese
students.
Ye, 16, had an easy smile, was an active member of the
student council and had a passion for biology, the Beijing News
reported. "Responsible, attentive, pretty, intelligent," were
the words written about her on a recent school report, it said.
Wang, a year older than Ye, also was known as a good student
and was head of her class, the newspaper said.
It was the first fatal accident involving the Boeing 777
since it entered service in 1995.