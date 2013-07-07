SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 All the 307 people on board an Asiana flight that crashed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday have been accounted for, including two passengers who died, the city's mayor told reporters.

"Everyone has been accounted for," San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee told reporters at a news conference.

There were a total of 307 people on board the Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flight that crashed, and two of those people died in the crash, Lee said. (Reporting by Laila Kearney, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)