Australia investigates bank levy leak after share falls
* Bank shares fell more than 2 pct prior to budget announcement
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Two people were killed and 130 were hospitalized after an Asiana Airlines jumbo jet crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday morning, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanna Hayes-White said.
The figures cited by Hayes-White leave 69 people still unaccounted for in the accident. The Boeing 777, which had flown from Seoul, South Korea, was carrying 307 people.
* Bank shares fell more than 2 pct prior to budget announcement
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan stocks were flat to weaker on Wednesday on caution with regional markets after a long holiday with losses in big-cap technology stocks countering early buying. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 10,096.67 as of 0142 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent to an early high of 10,116.13. The index has been testing 17-year highs above the 10,000 mark in recent sessions. It closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets were shut Mond