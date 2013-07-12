By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 There are no signs of
failure of the autopilot or other key automatic flight equipment
on the Asiana plane that crashed in San Francisco last week, the
head of National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.
"There is no anomalous behavior of the autopilot, of the
flight director, and of the auto-throttles, based on the FDR
(flight data recorder) data reviewed to date," NTSB Chairwoman
Deborah Hersman told a news conference, referring to the flight
data recorder from the Boeing 777.
The plane, carrying 291 passengers and 16 crew from Seoul
to San Francisco, hit a seawall in front of the runway on
Saturday, killing two passengers and injuring 180 others.
The tail section of an Asiana Airlines plane hit a seawall
in front of the runway at San Francisco International airport,
and initial information from the NTSB investigation shows that
it was flying much too slowly in the final stages of the
approach.
The plane's pilots have said in interviews with the NTSB
that an electronic control known as an auto-throttle had been
set to keep the plane flying at the proper speed, according to
Hersman, and it remains unclear why the jet lost speed and why
the pilots failed to notice the problem.
Hersman said the cockpit voice recorder showed that none of
the three pilots on the flight deck said anything about speed
until about 9 seconds before the crash. One of the pilots did
raise a concern about "sink rate," or the speed of descent,
prior to that, but Hersman did not provide further details.
The charred wreckage of the plane will be cut up and removed
from the airport runway beginning on Thursday evening, Hersman
said.
A final report on the crash will likely come in about a
year.
In five detailed press briefings since the crash, Hersman
has painted a picture of a flight crew that inexplicably failed
to correct a doomed approach as the plane came in too low, too
slow and off-center on a clear day with little wind. She has
declined to speculate on the cause of the crash.
The briefings have drawn criticism from an airline pilots
union and others, who say the release of so much information
from flight recorders and other sources at an early stage of the
investigation has unfairly suggested the pilots were at fault.
The pilot flying the plane when it crashed was still in
training for the Boeing 777, and the instructor pilot who was in
charge of the aircraft was on his first flight as a trainer.